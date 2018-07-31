JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €16.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.33 ($21.56).

ENI stock opened at €16.29 ($19.16) on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 12-month high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

