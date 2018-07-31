John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of SB One Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SB One Bancorp by 719.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 154,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.43. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.85.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. equities research analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

