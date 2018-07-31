John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up about 2.4% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $63,648.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $39,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $182,677.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $167,747. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

