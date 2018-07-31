JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2,075.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,840.00.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,927.62.
AMZN stock opened at $1,779.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
