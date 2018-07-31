JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Amazon.com (AMZN)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $2,075.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,840.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,927.62.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $1,779.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $931.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,880.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.91, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total value of $686,438.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,493 shares of company stock valued at $16,569,014. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.