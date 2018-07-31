JMP Securities Increases Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Price Target to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an in-line rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Argus lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet traded down $0.78, reaching $125.73, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,250. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,826,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,511,000 after buying an additional 450,979 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,039,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,472,000 after buying an additional 261,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,312,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,149,000 after buying an additional 268,068 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $179,652,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,512,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,916,000 after buying an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

