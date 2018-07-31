Jefferies Financial Group Increases Intel (INTC) Price Target to $44.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.76.

Intel opened at $47.69 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $223.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.68%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,706,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,295 shares of company stock valued at $331,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

