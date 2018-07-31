Jefferies Financial Group Comments on L3 Technologies Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (LLL)

L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L3 Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $10.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3 Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get L3 Technologies alerts:

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

LLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3 Technologies from $244.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.92.

LLL opened at $211.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3 Technologies has a 1 year low of $172.59 and a 1 year high of $218.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,953,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,314,000 after acquiring an additional 70,408 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in L3 Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,613,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in L3 Technologies by 13,429.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in L3 Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 156,822 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 557,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other L3 Technologies news, Chairman Michael T. Strianese sold 39,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $7,391,280.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for L3 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.