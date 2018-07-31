Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of Owens Corning opened at $62.87 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.