Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (FBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,982,000.

Get First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd alerts:

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd opened at $146.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $147.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd (BMV:FBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotchnlgy Indx Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.