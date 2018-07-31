Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 553.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,229,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $23.73 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

