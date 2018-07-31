Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 327.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,112,000 after buying an additional 624,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,736,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,702,000 after buying an additional 420,337 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,479,000 after buying an additional 378,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,849,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,875,000 after buying an additional 346,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, insider Mark K. Cox sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $1,377,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 12,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,275,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,932.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of Eastman Chemical opened at $101.38 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.