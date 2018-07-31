Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Vetr lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

