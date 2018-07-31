James Investment Research Inc. Invests $112,000 in General Dynamics Co. (GD) Stock

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. CX Institutional acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1,143.4% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21,513.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 158,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 158,125 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.88.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $4,319,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.