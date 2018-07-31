James Hardie Industries (JHX) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. James Hardie Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the construction company an impact score of 45.7607638870241 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.09. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 6th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

