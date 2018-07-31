ITT Inc (ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of ITT traded up $1.65, reaching $56.67, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 442,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,776. ITT has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that ITT will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

In related news, insider Victoria L. Creamer sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $421,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Ramos sold 105,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $5,553,258.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,954,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,262 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.

