Itau Unibanco (ITUB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02), reports. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Itau Unibanco traded down $0.59, reaching $12.03, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463,035. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Itau Unibanco has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITUB. Citigroup upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.