Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 773,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 28.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itau Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 261.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,881,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,147,000 after buying an additional 14,387,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,684,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,884,000 after buying an additional 219,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco opened at $12.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 17.07%. research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

