Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Position Lessened by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,800 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itau Unibanco in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itau Unibanco opened at $12.62 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.39%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

