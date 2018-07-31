Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.11

Media stories about Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Itau Corpbanca earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.9814014857059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSE ITCB opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Itau Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Itaú CorpBanca provides banking products and services to individuals, and large and medium companies. It offers current accounts, credit cards, lines of credit, and mortgage credit products, as well as cash management, financing, corporate finance, investment, and insurance services. It has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and a representative office in Madrid.

