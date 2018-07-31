ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (HDV) Position Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF comprises 1.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,159,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 8,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 1,018,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,641,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,410,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF opened at $87.88 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $94.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.7964 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ISHARES TR/CORE HIGH DIVID ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

