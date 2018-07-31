ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,687,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.32% of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF worth $57,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 1st quarter worth $290,000.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF traded up $0.22, hitting $36.01, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

