iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) Stake Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 22,486.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,926 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 83,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $225.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $233.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5163 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

