iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) Stake Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $103,526,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,203,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $24,490,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 292.8% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 190,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 151,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.41. 726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,436. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.47 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.8022 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.