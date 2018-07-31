iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 315,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $247,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 161,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 76,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $92.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

