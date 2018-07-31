iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $138,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 413.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $146.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $119.96 and a one year high of $151.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.4276 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

