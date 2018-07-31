iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) Position Trimmed by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 280,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

