iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.676398532524 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF opened at $106.52 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.71 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2686 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

