iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Shares Bought by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43,525.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF opened at $85.16 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

