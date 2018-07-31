iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 41,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF opened at $281.77 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $243.45 and a 52 week high of $288.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $1.2812 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

