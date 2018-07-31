Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific opened at $148.52 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $150.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Union Pacific to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $151.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

