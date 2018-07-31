Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,650 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,046.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.33%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

