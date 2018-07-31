IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,606 shares during the period. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,250,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 265,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,889,000 after purchasing an additional 197,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,257,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 13,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 103,146 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $224.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 7.71. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $152.28 and a 1-year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 2,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.63, for a total value of $491,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,565,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,436,334.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Hurley sold 5,255 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.42, for a total value of $1,321,212.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,512 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

