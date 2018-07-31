Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) vs. Mateon Therapeutics (MATN) Critical Review

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) and Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$92.06 million ($1.41) -9.33 Mateon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$13.81 million ($0.52) -0.39

Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mateon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its share price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mateon Therapeutics has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -53.45% -50.55% Mateon Therapeutics N/A -802.11% -384.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Mateon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Mateon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Mateon Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $23.79, indicating a potential upside of 80.88%. Mateon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 388.28%. Given Mateon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mateon Therapeutics is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Mateon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patient's TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with PharmaCell B.V and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Mateon Therapeutics

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.