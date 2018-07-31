Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iovance Biotherapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.0747343808641 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Iovance Biotherapeutics traded up $0.60, hitting $13.75, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 16,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,167. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 5.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

