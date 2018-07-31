ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.54 Million (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. ION has a market cap of $18.54 million and approximately $263,233.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ION has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00011274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 27,724,430 coins and its circulating supply is 21,824,430 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

