Investors Sell Shares of Altaba (AABA) on Strength (AABA)

Traders sold shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $126.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $235.78 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $109.36 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Altaba had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Altaba traded up $1.06 for the day and closed at $73.45

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Gabelli cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Altaba from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Altaba to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altaba by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altaba by 6.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Altaba by 8.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altaba by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

