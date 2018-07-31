Investors Buy Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $74.79 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $0.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.21 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Invesco DB Oil Fund had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. Invesco DB Oil Fund traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $12.21

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 833.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 980,115 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,477,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 911,259 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,582,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $3,597,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,595,000.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

