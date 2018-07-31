Investors Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $61.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.20 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Marsh & McLennan Companies had the 27th highest net in-flow for the day. Marsh & McLennan Companies traded down ($0.71) for the day and closed at $83.36

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

