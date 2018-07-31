Investors Buy IBM Common Stock (IBM) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $304.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $100.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $204.29 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, IBM Common Stock had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. IBM Common Stock traded down ($0.56) for the day and closed at $144.93

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded IBM Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on IBM Common Stock in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on IBM Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. IBM Common Stock had a return on equity of 69.84% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. IBM Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. IBM Common Stock’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,797,000 after buying an additional 2,960,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,115,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,934,000 after buying an additional 2,007,513 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBM Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $247,541,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in IBM Common Stock by 5,926.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 936,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 921,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IBM Common Stock by 3,403.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,902,000 after purchasing an additional 638,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

