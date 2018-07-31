Investors Bancorp’s (ISBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

ISBC stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

In related news, Director Michele N. Siekerka sold 70,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $953,181.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $63,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provison of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions.

