Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.32 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 141,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,939,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $279.95 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.83 and a one year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $1.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

