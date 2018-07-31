Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5687077922912 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of VMO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,490. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.



