Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) Position Trimmed by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,356,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 340,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF traded down $0.12, hitting $18.00, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 29,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,536. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

