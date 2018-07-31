Invesco (IVZ) Shares Up 5.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.36. 8,325,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 3,689,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Invesco from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,127,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $9,978,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $103,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco by 89.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

