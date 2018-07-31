Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.97.
Intuitive Surgical opened at $503.00 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $307.89 and a 12 month high of $539.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.56, for a total transaction of $3,809,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,202 shares of company stock worth $41,959,079. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
