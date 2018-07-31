Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.97.

Intuitive Surgical opened at $503.00 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $307.89 and a 12 month high of $539.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.56, for a total transaction of $3,809,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $123,259.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 466,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,969,191.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,202 shares of company stock worth $41,959,079. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

