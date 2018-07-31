Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stake Decreased by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 64.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,484,000 after purchasing an additional 416,938 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,958,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,874,000 after acquiring an additional 239,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,265 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,458,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,426,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.29.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.60 and a 52 week high of $219.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 79.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

