Intrexon Corp (XON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.07 Million

Analysts expect Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) to announce $53.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intrexon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.58 million. Intrexon posted sales of $54.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrexon will report full year sales of $197.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.42 million to $214.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $246.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $244.08 million to $248.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrexon.

Intrexon (NYSE:XON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Intrexon’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intrexon in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intrexon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Intrexon news, insider Helen Sabzevari sold 8,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $122,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk bought 7,479,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $99,999,992.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 8.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 59,309,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,101 shares during the last quarter. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA bought a new position in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 15.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 711,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intrexon opened at $14.01 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Intrexon has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

