International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY18 guidance at $6.21-6.33 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,810. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 289,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,399,312.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,950,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,966,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne Chwat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,229.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,212,732 shares of company stock worth $281,305,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

