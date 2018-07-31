Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of Total SA (TOT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Total makes up approximately 1.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TOT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Total opened at $64.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Total SA has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

