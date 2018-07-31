InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.42

Media headlines about InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. InterContinental Hotels Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3150499766499 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of IHG opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.23.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites brands.
